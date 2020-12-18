Couple ties knot, hours after bride injures back in an accident in UP’s Prayagraj

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:50 IST

Just hours after a woman injured her back in an accident, a couple tied a knot in a hospital in Prayagraj, on Thursday.

After accidentally falling from a roof, the woman injured her spine and legs at her home. The bride’s parents believe that she got saved only by God’s grace.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sachin Singh, a doctor at the hospital said, “The woman had accidentally fallen from the roof due to which there was a minor injury in her spine. Her legs cannot move as of now. Since she was about to get married, we have given her permission to carry out the rituals. We have also advised her to avoid locomotion of the legs.”

“It is beautiful to see the bride and the groom getting married despite the bride being bedridden.”

Awdhesh, the groom says, “Whatever happened was destiny. I have decided to be with her and support her in times of trouble.”

Aarti, the bride, says, “Initially, I felt a bit apprehensive. But, later, my husband told me he will be there for me even if I don’t recover. I felt happy knowing that.”

The family members of the couple were seen offering their blessings to them at the hospital itself.