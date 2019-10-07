e-paper
Court adjourns hearing in Tarun Tejpal case

The court will now hear the matter later this month on three consecutive days -- October 21, 22 and 23 - and examine the victim.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mapusa, Goa
On September 29, 2017, the Goa court had charged Tarun Tejpal under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement.
On September 29, 2017, the Goa court had charged Tarun Tejpal under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement.(ANI Photo)
         

The Additional District and Session court here on Monday adjourned the hearing in a sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, as the victim and her counsel were not available for the examination.Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently out on bail.

Speaking to media persons, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Francisco Tavora said that the woman had sought adjournment as she had a “professional commitment in Delhi and abroad”.

The court will now hear the matter later this month on three consecutive days -- October 21, 22 and 23 - and examine the victim.

Citing availability issues, Srikant Shivade, who is representing Tejpal in the case, also requested the court to slate the matter for December. “The court could not head any of that as the matter is being looked and bound by the directions of the Supreme Court,” he added.

On September 29, 2017, the Goa court had charged him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges leveled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 13:32 IST

