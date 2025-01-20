New Delhi, A Delhi court while convicting a man for raping a minor has requested the Centre to sensitise police officials to optimise biological evidence collection to include specimens such as nail clippings and finger swabs in cases of digital rapes. Court asks sensitisation to optimise biological evidence collection in digital rape cases

Biological evidence, used for DNA analysis, can help establish the culprit's identity.

Additional sessions judge Babita Puniya was hearing a case against the man who was charged under IPC for raping a minor and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

Additional public prosecutor Sharwan kumar Bishnoi said the accused committed the offence in October 2021, and the crime was established through the ocular, medical and forensic evidence.

In an order dated January 17, the court said the prosecution proved the incriminating circumstances against the accused, including the minor survivor's mother hearing her shrieks, finding her daughter in the accused’s lap and the injury on her intimate organs.

"There is absolutely no reason why prosecution witness 1 would falsely implicate the accused as he was stranger to her," the court said.

The prosecution duly proved the accused committed digital rape, it held.

"I must note since this was a case of digital rape, the investigating agency should have collected the nail clippings and finger nail scrapping of both hands of the accused. However, it was not done," the court observed.

The judge went on, "Therefore, investigating officers may be sensitised to collect biological evidence in the form of nail clippings/finger nail scrapping in all cases of hand-genital contact because it can provide a DNA profile of the victim and may help the court in arriving at just decision of the case. In addition, finger swabs should also be collected."

The court recommended medical examination by pediatric gynaecologits in case of pre-pubertal survivors.

ASJ Puniya further directed a judgment's copy to be sent to the secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police commissioner for information compliance and necessary action.

