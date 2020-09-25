e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Court directs Delhi Police to file fir over morphed video of Kejriwal

Court directs Delhi Police to file fir over morphed video of Kejriwal

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:37 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
         

Richa.banka@htlive.com

New Delhi: A Delhi court has directed the city police to lodge an FIR over a morphed video that attempts to show chief minister Arvind Kejriwal singing an obscene song, after a complainant contended that the tone and tenor of the video was an attempt to tarnish the CM’s image and reputation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kishor Kumar on Friday told the Station House Officer (SHO) of Paschim Vihar police station to take action within a week.

“In the video in question, the tone and manner of the song is not only lowering the reputation of the constitutionally elected chief minister but the same is also addressing public/voters in abusive manner who have exercised their constitutional/ electoral rights while voting for Aam Aadmi Party for the purpose of electing Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi,” the court said in its order.

Lawyer and social activist Amit Sahni had moved the petition on March 3in which he said that after the video was uploaded on YouTube soon after the results of Delhi assembly elections on February 12, 2020.

In its action taken report (ATR), the police said that they had not found anything obscene in the videos and no cognisable offence was made out to register an FIR.

In its order of September 24, however, the court disagreed with the police’s assessment. “I find there is prima facie cognisable case having been disclosed by the complainant on the basis of the CD in question in which Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi is shown singing ....under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) read with 67 (lascivious content) of the Information Technology Act,” the judge said while directing the police to file the compliance report by December 2.

The Delhi government did not respond to requests for comment.

Sahni said that the abusive content was being circulated to public at large, which would create a negative impact on kids who were unable to understand the manner in which the video was morphed.

“The video was uploaded on February 12, 2020, and the result of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election was announced on January 11, 2020, with the sole object of degrading the constitutionally elected chief minister,” the complaint read.

top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In