Court dismisses Subramanian Swamy plea in Sunanda Pushkar death case

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed an application moved by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy in which he had sought directions to the police to produce a 2016 vigilance enquiry report on the role of police officers probing the Sunanda Pushkar’s death case.

Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj said that mere filing of a PIL for a thorough probe into the murder case does not give him the right to move an application for ascertaining if all the shortcomings pointed out in a vigilance inquiry have been considered by the police before the filing of charge sheet.

The court noted that though the provision in CrPC allowed any private person to instruct the prosecutor, this individual cannot be a “complete stranger to the case”.

Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in a suite in Hotel Leela Palace in south Delhi on January 17, 2014.

Tharoor has been booked under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Tharoor had denied the charges and called the charge sheet preposterous.

First Published: May 25, 2019 03:20 IST