Court extends ED custody of Kamal Nath’s nephew by 4 days

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:23 IST

A Delhi court on Monday extended by four days the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s custodial interrogation of Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.

Special Judge Sanjay Garg, who accepted ED’s demand for custodial interrogation of Puri.

The ED had arrested Puri on August 20 in a money laundering case arising out of the bank loan fraud case. It had sought eight more days of Ratul’s custody, saying that the trail of money was yet to be found and the proceeds of crime needed to be identified.

There is another money laundering case connected with VVIP chopper (AgustaWestland) scam in which the Delhi High Court last Tuesday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, saying his custodial interrogation was “required for an effective investigation”.

Puri was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the bank fraud related case last week after he appeared before the central probe agency in the chopper case after it slapped a fresh criminal case against him and others, taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.

The latest PMLA case emerged from a Central Burau of Investigation FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Nath’s sister) and others were booked in connection with a ₹354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

