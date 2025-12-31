The Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Congress MLA from Challakere constituency KC Veerendra, also known as Pappi, four months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to online betting. Court grants bail to Cong MLA in money laundering case

Veerendra was taken into custody on August 23, 2025, in Gangtok, Sikkim, following an extensive investigation into alleged online and offline betting operations that involved illegal money transfers exceeding ₹2,000 crore. The ED claimed the MLA had links to betting platforms including apps such as “King567,” which were allegedly used to launder large sums through a complex network of accounts and shell companies. Searches across multiple locations reportedly yielded significant cash, foreign currency, and kilograms of gold.

Following his arrest, Veerendra was lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru. Previous bail requests were rejected on the grounds that releasing him could hamper ongoing investigations. With the ED submitting a detailed charge sheet before the special court, his legal team renewed the plea.

The court granted bail under strict conditions, requiring Veerendra to execute a personal bond of ₹5 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount. He must remain within the court’s jurisdiction and cooperate fully with the investigation. The order explicitly forbids tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.

Supporters and Congress workers gathered outside the court to welcome the decision. Veerendra is expected to be released from custody on Wednesday after completing formalities.