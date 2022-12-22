Home / India News / Court rejects Cong leader Raja Pateria's bail plea over remark against PM Modi

Court rejects Cong leader Raja Pateria's bail plea over remark against PM Modi

Published on Dec 22, 2022

A special MP-MLA court in Gwalior on Wednesday rejected the bail application of former minister and senior Congress leader Raja Pateria.

During the hearing, the special court of Judicial Magistrate Mahendra Soni heard the argument of both sides and agreed with the submissions of the government counselor.

A viral video on December 11 purportedly shows Pateria as saying, "PM Modi will end elections, divide people on the basis of religion, caste and Language. Tribals face the biggest threat under his regime. You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution".

Later, Pateria clarified that hatya (which in hindi means kill) was metaphorically used by him "in the sense of defeating him".

Defence counsellor, Rajeev Sharma said before the court that Pateria was kept in judicial custody for eight days in a false case. Claiming the video in circulation was not complete, he played the full tape before the court.

Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Abhishek Sirauthia said the remark, made against against a leader holding a constitutional post, had hurt the sentiments of the public.

Agreeing with the submissions of the government prosecutor, the court rejected the bail application of the accused, he added.

