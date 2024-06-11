Court sends Prajwal to 14-day judicial custody

Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a special court in Bengaluru in connection with the first of three sexual assault cases against him, said people familiar with the matter, adding that he will be held in Bengaluru’s Parapanna Agrahara Central Prison till June 24. The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations by a 47-year-old woman who was employed at the Revanna household (PTI)

The special investigation team (SIT), established by the Karnataka government to probe into the matter, presented Revanna before the court on Monday. The SIT, who got his custody twice, did not request further custody in the case. However, they may seek additional custody in connection with the second case, pending the court’s decision on Revanna’s anticipatory bail plea for the remaining charges, said officials in the know of the development.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations by a 47-year-old woman who was employed at the Revanna household. A first information report (FIR) was registered against Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult to modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Holenaraseepur town police station, Hassan district.

According to officials of the SIT, the team has collected voice samples and the identification of the location of the alleged assault on the woman. “These elements are critical as the video recordings of the assaults do not clearly show Revanna’s face, making forensic voice matching and location identification essential to the case,” said the officer.

During the hearing for the extension of custody, the SIT informed the court that Revanna had been evasive during questioning, particularly regarding the mobile phones that were used to record the alleged sexual assaults. The police are actively searching for these devices, as they are considered crucial evidence in substantiating the sexual harassment charges against the former MP. After the SIT secured a four-day extension of Revanna’s custody, he was taken to his house at Holenarasipura in Hassan district for spot inspection on June 8, where he identified a room from photographs shown to him by the investigators.

On June 5, Revanna underwent a thorough examination by a panel of six doctors at a government medical college hospital. This examination aimed to compare his physical features with those visible in the video footage of the alleged assaults.

The scandal over Revanna, who police say had fled the country, broke soon after the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls concluded in Karnataka on April 26. The MP, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, was charged with sexual assault after pen drives containing videos of him with different women surfaced in Hassan. He had left the country on April 27, a day after polling took place in his constituency of Hassan. He returned from Germany and was immediately arrested by the SIT at the Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru on May 31.

During the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the 33-year-old leader got 6,30,339 votes while his opponent INC’s Shreyas M Patel leads with 6,72,988 votes.