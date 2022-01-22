Home / India News / Court sentences elderly man to 10-years jail for raping minor girl
The judgement was based on the victim’s statement, medical report and statements of 14 witnesses, the prosecution added.
A court in Odisha sentenced a 67-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl.
A court in Odisha sentenced a 67-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 10:35 AM IST
PTI | , Baripada

A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 67-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl five years ago.

POCSO judge Sumita Jena on Friday also imposed a fine of 10,000 on Bhagamat Tudu, special public prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik said.

The court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay 3 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

On September 20, 2017, the 10-year-old girl had gone to the forest for grazing of goats near her village in Bisoi block when Tudu raped her.

The judgement was based on the victim’s statement, medical report and statements of 14 witnesses, the prosecution added. 

