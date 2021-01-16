Court to hear defamation case against Smriti Irani on January 23
An Uttar Pradesh court on Saturday fixed January 23 as the next date of hearing in the case filed by shooter Vartika Singh against Union minister Smriti Irani and two others for allegedly demanding money to make her a member of the central women's commission.
The MP-MLA court has summoned Vartika Singh and witnesses Utkarsh Vikram, Ajit Pratap Singh, Krishna Pratap Singh and Kiran Singh for recording their statements.
Vartika Singh had filed a case of defamation against and her aides for maligning her image.
"I do not have any relationship with any political party," Vartika Singh had said earlier.
Irani's legal counsel had in earlier hearings described the case as based on "the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods" and that "political patronage" is written large on the matter.
Days after she was herself named in a police complaint, the shooter had alleged that people close to the minister issued her a fake letter, appointing her as a member the central women's commission, a possible reference to the National Commission for Women.
Vartika Singh had alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two ''aides'' of the Union minister, initially demanded ₹1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to ₹25 lakh.
She also alleged that one of the men talked to her in an obscene manner.
On November 23, however, Gupta had lodged a complaint against the shooter and another person at Musafirkhana Police Station in Amethi district, accusing them of levelling unfounded charges against him and trying to spoil his image, following which police had lodged an FIR against her.
Vartika Singh, however, claimed that the complaint was lodged after she threatened to expose "corruption".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 3,000 personnel get Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not the time to lower your guard’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive held smoothly, no serious side effects: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts warn against partial immunity, mutation risks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi unveils ₹1k-cr fund for startups
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Process goes manual at several locations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Kumar first to take shot in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Concerns over Covaxin as some cite ‘lack of data’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nation receives a shot in the arm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Razdan furnishes details of hiring fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC begins mass inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for first vaccine jab
- All ten vaccination centres across the city sported colourful curtains and were decorated with flowers. Some centres at BYL Nair hospital and Covid-19 jumbo centre at Bandra Kurla Complex also placed selfie spots with ‘I got my Covid-19 vaccine’ message in the backdrop.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer union seeks removal of 3 committee members alleging bias, appeals to SC
- In its response, BKU-Lokshakti through its advocate AP Singh told the Court that the Delhi Police application was unnecessary as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code is already in place in central Delhi which restricts gathering of five or more persons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul, Jaishankar spar at panel meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 3,000 personnel get Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive begins. All you need to know
- The health ministry on Saturday said that close to 200,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox