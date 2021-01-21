IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after second dose
Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.(REUTERS)
Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.(REUTERS)
india news

Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after second dose

If a serious adverse event is linked to vaccination, then the recipient will be compensated based on the national drug controller’s recommendations after thorough investigation, said the plan.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:38 AM IST

Covaxin recipients will be monitored for three months after getting the 2nd dose for any adverse reactions, according to a detailed plan released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in an attempt to dispel safety concerns about the vaccine whose efficacy data isn’t publicly known.

If a serious adverse event is linked to vaccination, then the recipient will be compensated based on the national drug controller’s recommendations after thorough investigation, said the plan. Covaxin is one of two vaccines – the other being the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine known locally as Covishield – being used in India’s Covid-19 immunisation programme that kicked off on Saturday. It was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, which released the plan on January 18.

For the first 35 days after the first dose of the vaccine, the recipients will be actively monitored, said the document. For seven days after taking each dose, the recipient will have to will have to document their health condition in writing, and submit the form to health authorities. The second dose of the vaccine is administered 28 days after the first.

A district-level team will contact and enquire about any adverse events over phone, added the document.

“Day 1-7: The vaccine recipients will be given an adverse event form to record the adverse events. Day 8-27: The vaccine recipients will inform the vaccination site, if they have encountered any health-related issues or adverse events. The vaccine recipients will return the adverse event form during the visit for the administration of the second dose of vaccine (Day 28),” said the plan.

“Visit 2 (Day 28): The vaccine recipients will be administered the second dose… Day 28-35: The vaccine recipients will be given an adverse event form to record the adverse events... The vaccine recipients will inform the site, if they have encountered any health-related issues or adverse events. Vaccine recipients will return the filled-in adverse event reporting form after completion of 7 days post-vaccination,” it added. “All the vaccine recipients will be followed-up for a period of 3 months after the second dose of vaccination,” the document added.

According to the plan, any report of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI), including serious ones, will be submitted to the designated immunisation officer or health care worker. Vaccination officers will also help in providing psychological support to recipients.

Causality assessment of all severe adverse events, medical management and compensation will be determined by the existing practices under the government immunisation program and central ethics committee as appropriate.

“In case of any adverse events or serious adverse events, vaccine recipients will be provided medically recognized standard of care in the government designated respective state hospitals,” the plan said.

Experts say safety is not a concern with Covaxin, which is currently in late-stage clinical trials. “The studies are done in a robust manner, and the data that has so far been generated has already established Covaxin’s safety profile. So, safety isn’t a concern,” said Dr MC Misra, former director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Individuals with the following conditions will not be eligible for vaccination: Those with a history of allergies; those with fever, bleeding disorder or those who are on blood thinners; those who are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects their immune system; are pregnant; are breastfeeding; have received another Covid-19 vaccine; any other serious health related.

Side effects reported with Covaxin include injection site pain, swelling, redness, itching, stiffness in the upper arm, weakness in injection arm, body ache, headache, fever, malaise, weakness, rashes, nausea and vomiting. There is a chance that the vaccine may cause a severe allergic reaction that includes difficulty in breathing, swelling of face and throat, fast heart beat, body rash, dizziness, and weakness.

“These may not be all the possible side effects… Serious and unexpected side effects may occur... Covaxin is still being studied in clinical trials,” the document said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covaxin icmr
app
Close
e-paper
Farmers work in a field in Assam(AP Photo)
Farmers work in a field in Assam(AP Photo)
india news

IFFCO ranks first among top 300 cooperatives of the world

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:01 AM IST
IFFCO with more than 36,000 member cooperatives and a group turnover of nearly 7 billion dollars, it is amongst the biggest cooperative institutions in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
india news

Regret not being there for you: Kangana remembers Sushant Singh on his birthday

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:56 AM IST
In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut, who has been taking potshots at the Bollywood industry, said that she regretted not being there for Sushant Singh Rajput when he needed help.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials labelled Covid-19 Vaccine are seen over dry ice in this illustration.(Reuters)
Vials labelled Covid-19 Vaccine are seen over dry ice in this illustration.(Reuters)
india news

15,223 new Covid-19 cases take India's tally to over 10.61 million

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The national recovery rate has risen to 96.70 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, according to health ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo(REUTERS)
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Phase 3 trial of Sputnik V vaccine begins in Agra

By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:50 AM IST
  • New documents and data on Sputnik V, including a clinical report on the vaccine’s use among the 60-plus age group, says it showed an efficacy of around 91.8% in people over 60.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers inspecting a large Indian tricolour after stitching it ahead of Republic Day. (HT Photo)
Workers inspecting a large Indian tricolour after stitching it ahead of Republic Day. (HT Photo)
india news

Ahead of Republic Day, MHA asks people not to use plastic flags

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The advisory asked states/UTs to ensure that only paper flags are used under the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and such flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 7 people were killed and several injured when a fire broke out at a private hospital in Egypt(PTI representational image)
At least 7 people were killed and several injured when a fire broke out at a private hospital in Egypt(PTI representational image)
india news

13 injured as fire breaks out due to cylinder explosion at Hyderabad home

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:02 AM IST
The injured in the fire at the home in city’s Mir Chowk police station limits were admitted to a hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020. The special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off the runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more. (AP)
People stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020. The special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off the runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more. (AP)
india news

Final probe report on Kozhikode air crash due in January delayed by 2 months

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:03 AM IST
In August 2020, an Air India Express Boeing-737 plane repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the pandemic overshot the runway in heavy rain and crashed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor heads the parliamentary panel on information and technology.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor heads the parliamentary panel on information and technology.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

Facebook, Twitter officials to appear before parliamentary panel on IT today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:51 AM IST
News agency ANI reported that recent changes in the privacy policy of Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will also be discussed at the meeting of parliamentary panel today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Supreme Court-appointed panel to begin consultations with farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:50 AM IST
  • According to the Supreme Court’s instructions, the committee has to submit a report to the apex court in two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers hold flags as police personnel stand guard behind barricades during protests against new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border). (Sakib Ali / HT Photo)
Farmers hold flags as police personnel stand guard behind barricades during protests against new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border). (Sakib Ali / HT Photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Second farmers-Delhi Police meeting today

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical staff gets Covishield vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
A member of the medical staff gets Covishield vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
india news

Covid vaccination-related adverse events in India among lowest in world: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:50 AM IST
In all, 600 adverse event following immunisation have been reported from across the country; 10 people were hospitalised of which seven have been discharged
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ninong Ering says a lot more needs to be done to improve the level of education in Arunachal Pradesh(HT PHOTO)
Ninong Ering says a lot more needs to be done to improve the level of education in Arunachal Pradesh(HT PHOTO)
india news

Ninong Ering: Union minister turned MLA who is also a part time teacher

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:22 AM IST
  • Before Ering entered politics in 1989, he served as a teacher for five years in Mirbuk and Miren schools in Arunachal Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is likely to be heavy snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 23, IMD has said. (HT file photo)
There is likely to be heavy snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 23, IMD has said. (HT file photo)
india news

Widespread rain, snowfall in western Himalayan region this weekend: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Once the rain, snowfall causing-Western Disturbance passes, the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 3 to 4°C over Delhi and other parts of northwest India
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP president JP Nadda speaks at a public meeting, at the Police parade ground in Silchar, Assam, on January 11. (HT File Photo)
BJP president JP Nadda speaks at a public meeting, at the Police parade ground in Silchar, Assam, on January 11. (HT File Photo)
india news

BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to UP from today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:41 AM IST
The visit also comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted bureaucrat Arvind Sharma joined the BJP and got nominated to the upper house of the UP Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers take part in a protest against the three farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi.(Reuters Photo)
Farmers take part in a protest against the three farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Farmers likely to meet police officers today over proposed tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:31 AM IST
The cops gave farmers the option to take out their rally on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway instead of Outer Ring Road, but they did not agree.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP