Covaxin safe, ‘immunogenic with no serious side effects’: Lancet study
The Lancet on Tuesday published interim phase 2 trial results of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine— Covaxin— that shows a two-fold increase in antibody titres than phase 1. Side-effects were observed in 10-12% of participants, which is six times less than other Covid-19 vaccines in use.
Also, the phase 1 study follow-up showed durable antibody and T-cell response for three months post-vaccination.
The phase 1 trial results published in The Lancet in January showed the vaccine was well tolerated in all dose groups with no related serious adverse events.
For phase 2 trials, two intramuscular doses were administered four weeks apart to 380 participants across nine hospitals in nine states in a double-blind, randomised, and multicentre manner to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of Covaxin.
Also Read | Covid-19: Pilots, cabin crew won’t fly for 48 hours after getting jab
Bharat Biotech has developed the whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate (BBV152) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The virus strain (NIV-2020-770) containing the Asp614Gly mutation, isolated from a Covid-19 patient who came in from Wuhan (China), and sequenced at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), was provided to Bharat Biotech in May last year.
The vaccine was approved for use in India on January 3 based on its safety and immunogenicity results and also efficacy shown in animal studies. Apart from Covaxin, Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine locally manufactured by Serum Institute of India as Covishield is currently approved for use in India.
At least 20 million doses have been administered of the two vaccines during the national the immunisation drive since January 16.
“Between Sept 5 and 12, 2020, 921 participants were screened, of whom 380 were enrolled… In the phase 2 trial, BBV152 showed better reactogenicity and safety outcomes, and enhanced humoral and cell-mediated immune responses compared with the phase 1 trial. The 6 μg with Algel-IMDG formulation has been selected for the phase 3 efficacy trial,” the paper published in the Lancet said.
The paper added participants were healthy adults and adolescents (aged 12–65) even as neither Bharat Biotech nor ICMR have made public the number of participants below 18 in the clinical trials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
- Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket
- The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report
- India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox