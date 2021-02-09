IND USA
Representational image.
Covid: 1 in 3 kids with inflammatory syndrome needed ventilator, says study

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is a serious condition that appears to be linked to the Covid-19 infection; it results in various severe inflammation of organs and tissues
By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:24 AM IST

Around 80% of the children who developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), along with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, showed some neurological manifestations. Among those with the syndrome, 90% needed oxygen support with one in three needing mechanical ventilators, according to a recently published study from the hospital in the Journal of Tropical Medicine.

This is much higher compared to just 4.16% of the patients with Covid-19 who needed mechanical ventilation as per data shared by the Union health ministry in June, when the pandemic was still spreading in India.

MIS-C is a serious condition that appears to be linked to the Covid-19 infection; it results in various severe inflammation of organs and tissues, such as the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes.

The study followed the trajectory of infection and symptoms of 41 children between the ages of 0 and 12 years admitted to Safdarjung Hospital between April and July with coronavirus disease. The study shows that almost half of them developed the severe inflammatory condition. According to experts, this is surprising as the condition is thought to be rare.

The study found that mortality was also higher in children who developed the syndrome. As per the study, around 60% of the children died in comparison to just one of the children without MIS-C dying due to Covid-19.

The researchers stated, “Delay in diagnosis and referral may have adversely affected the prognosis and outcome.” The researchers had started collecting data on MIS-C to address the paucity of data on the condition from India, with most of the data so far coming from Europe, USA or China.

