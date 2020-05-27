Covid-19: Bihar closes in on 3,000-mark, capital Patna worst hit

india

Updated: May 27, 2020 08:58 IST

The total number of coronavirus disease cases in Bihar rose to 2,968 after 231 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday. The disease has claimed 15 lives in the state so far.

Patna is the worst-affected district in the state. It reported six fresh cases which took its tally to 217. Among those testing positive, four were personnel of the Bihar Military Police.

The second worst-hit district, Rohtas, saw a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases. It reported 35 cases in a day, and its tally breached the 200-mark. Those testing positive in the district, which has reported a total of 201 cases, included four children under five years of age, the youngest being a one-year-old boy, according to figures made available by the state health department.

A boy and a girl, both a year-old, were among 31 people testing positive in the remote north Bihar district of Madhubani, which now ranks third with 176 cases.

Significant numbers of cases were also reported from districts like Darbhanga, Banka, Sheikhpura and Kishanganj.

In addition to the three worst-affected districts, Begusarai, Munger, Khagaria, Katihar, Buxar and Jehanabad have tallies in three digits. None of the 38 districts in the state has a tally below 10.

The latest casualty due to Covid-19 in the state is a 40-year-old man from Nalanda district, who died at a hospital in Pawapuri. He had tested positive for the disease, civil surgeon Ram Singh said on Tuesday. The man had come from Noida on May 20 and and was admitted to a local hospital. He died four days later.

Singh said that the deceased had been lodged at a quarantine centre in Bihar Sharif, the district headquarter town, but was rushed to the Pawapuri-based facility upon developing severe symptoms of fever and cough.

The results triggered panic in the area with family members refusing to attend the funeral, which was conducted by the administration.

The other districts reporting casualties are Patna, Vaishali, Khagaria, Rohtas, East Champaran, Munger, Sitamarhi, Saran and Siwan.

The state health department said that 800 people have so far recovered from Covid-19.

The migrant workers returning to Bihar from various parts of the country comprise a major chunk of those testing positive, the state administration said.

According to Anupam Kumar, Secretary for Information and Public Relations Department, 15.41 lakh migrant workers have come back to Bihar during the lockdown by 1,026 Shramik Specials so far and another 5.29 lakh are scheduled to arrive soon in 321 special trains.