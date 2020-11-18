e-paper
Covid-19: Cipla launches rapid antibody detection kit

Covid-19: Cipla launches rapid antibody detection kit

The kit has a sensitivity and specificity of 92%, which is its ability to detect true negatives and true positive results

india Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 12:49 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

India’s leading drug maker, Cipla Limited, on Wednesday announced that it had launched Covi-G for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) antibody detection that gives results within 10 minutes.

The kit has a sensitivity and specificity of 92%, which is its ability to detect true negatives and true positive results.

The company signed a licensing agreement with a Belgium-based firm, Multi G, for the distribution of their Covid-19 Rapid Antibody test kit, across most emerging markets and Europe.

“This licencing agreement is part of Cipla’s efforts to enhance global access to life- saving treatments and diagnostic infrastructure for patients in need,” said the company in a statement.

Also read | Indiscriminate use not advisable: ICMR’s advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients

As part of the agreement, Cipla will be responsible for distribution of these rapid antibody kits that will be manufactured by MultiG. Marketed under the brand name Covi-G, this is among the earliest antibody kits to declare CE-compliance and is awaiting approval by ICH country regulators

It has been commercialised in at least 20 countries already, with sensitivity and specificity exceeding 92%. The kit tests for both IgM and IgG antibodies, using a single-prick blood test. The kit gives results within 10 minutes.

“Cipla’s expansive reach, network and partnerships with public health authorities as well as private institutions will help in ensuring the seamless access of these kits across 25+ markets in Asia, Middle-East and North Africa, Latin America, EU and Australia,” their statement further read.

Apart from an epidemiological tool for mass screening, this point of care test can also be used to detect patients who have had a suspected asymptomatic or mild infection in the past, identify potential plasma donors and possibly prioritise susceptible populations for vaccines.

