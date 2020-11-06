e-paper
Covid-19: Commercial activity on, UP records spike in cases

Covid-19: Commercial activity on, UP records spike in cases

On an average, Uttar Pradesh is reporting around 2,000 fresh cases daily. The state has so far reported 489,502 cases and 7,104 deaths

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:01 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times,Lucknow
People arrive at a cinema hall as it reopens in Prayagraj earlier in October.
People arrive at a cinema hall as it reopens in Prayagraj earlier in October.(File photo)
         

There has been a spike in Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh with Lucknow reporting a 48.92% increase in the number of infections over the past week. Lucknow has reported the maximum--64,311--cases in the state with a positivity rate of 7.30%.

Dr PK Gupta, a former president of Indian Medical Association (Lucknow), said there is no second wave of the infections yet but fast multiplication of cases can lead to problems.

In Meerut, the daily Covid-19 cases plummeted to 81 on October 17, but the numbers have since been rising. The city reported 175 cases on November 3, which marked a 48.28% rise in the infections. Gautam Buddh Nagar reported a 44.54% rise in the infections on November 3 with 339 fresh cases.

Also read | 27 states account for less than 20,000 active cases, shows government data

“Multiplication [of cases] will depend upon the number of people in crowds. Hence densely populated pockets in all the cities need focus,” said Prof Kauser Usman of Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University.

Association of International Doctors secretary general Dr Abhishek Shukla, said the commercial activity is on and hotels, markets, shops have reopened and that is why the chances of spread of infection too are high. “People need to strictly wear masks and follow social distancing. But this is hardly seen.”

On an average, Uttar Pradesh is reporting around 2,000 fresh cases daily. The state has so far reported 489,502 cases and 7,104 deaths. In Lucknow, 11 people succumbed to the disease on Thursday, taking the death toll to 905.

