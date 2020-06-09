e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 deaths in India up by 342 in biggest jump

Covid-19 deaths in India up by 342 in biggest jump

Monday’s jump in coronavirus related fatalities is only the second time the number has been in the 300s. On Friday, this number was exactly 300, the data released by officials across the country showed.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 02:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A visitor undergoes thermal screening before entering a restaurant in Khan Market after lockdown restrictions were relaxed in New Delhi on Monday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

India has recorded the deadliest day due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, a compilation of data released by states showed on Monday when the fatality count rose by 342, taking the total number of deaths due to the illness to 7,476.

The spike comes at a time when the country has been averaging close to 10,000 cases a day, although Monday’s figures showed a decline in new infections -- 8,582 – compared to the 10,856 seen on Sunday.

Monday’s jump in fatalities is only the second time the number has been in the 300s. On Friday, this number was exactly 300, the data released by officials across the country showed.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases at 88,528, added the most number of new infections at 2,553.

Tamil Nadu, which has the second-highest number of infections, added 1,542.

Gujarat remained as the state with the highest fatality ratio, with 6.22% of known infections having succumbed to the disease. The case fatality ratio in the national capital remained just below 3%.

