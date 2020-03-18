Covid-19: Delhi airport staggers flight arrivals from high-risk countries

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:02 IST

The government has decided to stagger the arrival of international flights from high-risk countries to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in order to regulate the flow of passengers and ensure their mandatory screening for the novel coronavirus is hassle-free, according to new rules framed on Tuesday.

The move comes after several complaints by passengers who alleged that they were being harassed by long waiting hours, confusion and delay in the screening process. Some took to Twitter, said their wait stretched to as long as six hours to complete all formalities, and even alleged that groups were put in one common hall, which could spread the infection.

A new standard operating procedure (SoP), drafted by the central government on Tuesday, also restricts movement to groups of no more than 30 passengers. Each group will be accompanied by a five-member escort team headed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and comprise representatives of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the concerned airlines and the Delhi Police.

The escort team, which is to be present 24x7, will assist passengers in thermal screening, immigration clearance, baggage claim and customs clearance, leading to their exit from the terminal. The team will help passengers till the final examination by the Delhi government’s health department’s staff, a senior airport official said on the condition of anonymity.

The new SoP also makes it clear to all officials and concerned agencies handling such passengers that the passports shall not be handed over to the passengers “at any cost”. When is the passport taken back?

This reiteration came in the wake of complaints from several passengers who criticised the government’s move of seizing passports, which the administration said is necessary to ensure a person’s compliance with the mandatory screening process and 14-day quarantine directive.

Shortly after these rules were put in place, Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar carried out an inspection at the Delhi airport on late Tuesday evening. He later tweeted, “India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine. Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials @DelhiAirport who are responding to #COVID challenge.”

The SoP, prepared during a meeting chaired by special secretary (health) Sanjeeva Kumar, also mentions that the government is exploring the possibility of stamping the passengers, as is being done in Maharashtra, with “home quarantine stamps”.

“These passengers would be linked to the IDSP (integrated disease surveillance programme), surveillance system. The Delhi government would depute the Delhi state IDSP team for this purpose,” read the SoP document, which HT has seen.

An officer from the airport said as per the new SoP, all flights that are arriving from high-risk countries, will land in a time gap of 30 to 40 minutes so that screening procedures are smooth and the screening areas are not overcrowded.

“In the meantime, all other flights will operate normally. The flight bringing back Indians from the highly-affected nations will continue to be attended at isolation bays as it is being done,” a second airport official said on the condition of anonymity.

According to the SoP, the passengers will first be taken for health screening, after which they will be directed to the designated immigration counters.

“After clearance of immigration, the passport of the passengers shall be retained by the immigration officials. Passengers in batches of 30, will be handed over to the escort team. The passports of these passengers would be handed over by the immigration staff to the team Lead (CISF officer) and not the passengers,” read the document.

After immigration, the passengers are to be taken to the luggage belt and customs counters. The escort team will then have to report to the control room for getting designated counters after which the passengers will be taken to the triage room for further screening by the Delhi government health officials.

“Passengers would be screened and those without any risk factors would be sent for home quarantine after providing them their passports, the home quarantine advisory and collecting a declaration from them, to remain strictly under home quarantine, or else face penal action, as per the rules,” the SoP read.

“The high-risk passengers identified for quarantine at the facilities would be first asked to fill up a declaration opting for paid or free government quarantine facility (based on availability). The escort team would escort these passengers to the transport provided by the state government. The passengers shall be quarantined as per the laid down guidelines,” it stated.

The Delhi airport operator, DIAL, said that it is taking all required precautions to ensure hygiene and passengers’ safety. “While passengers are being encouraged to resort to online check-ins, as much as possible, the self check-in kiosks installed inside terminal buildings at the airport are also being frequently cleaned by approved disinfectants. Self check-in equipment and trays at the security check area for departing flights are also being regularly cleaned with disinfectants,” DIAL said.

The airport operator said several alcohol-based hand sanitiser stations have been setup around the airport and separate baggage belts are allocated in a segregated area for flights arriving from the high-risk countries.

“While bags are being picked up from the baggage belts only by the respective passengers, separate immigration counters have also been allocated for flights originating from select countries. Staff to help passengers navigate through the screening process has also been deployed,” DIAL said.