With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:20 IST

National capital Delhi reported 25 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of those infected to 97, the state health department said on Monday.

Out of the 97 confirmed cases, 89 are admitted at various hospitals, according to the Delhi Health Department.

Till Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly Covid-19 stood at 72, including two deaths.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the registration of an FIR against a maulana for leading a religious congregation in West Nizamuddin in South Delhi after several people who attended it showed symptoms of coronavirus.

The Delhi government will launch a house-to-house mapping exercise in two nearby Nizamuddin colonies on Tuesday to check for more coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the Delhi Police cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people had displayed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in the congregation earlier this month.

Over 2,000 delegates, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said. The south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed following fears that some people may have contracted the highly contagious disease.