India News / With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97

With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97

Out of the 97 confirmed cases, 89 are admitted at various hospitals, according to the Delhi Health Department.

Mar 30, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National capital Delhi reported 25 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of those infected to 97, the state health department said on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the registration of an FIR against a maulana for leading a religious congregation in West Nizamuddin in South Delhi after several people who attended it showed symptoms of coronavirus.

The Delhi government will launch a house-to-house mapping exercise in two nearby Nizamuddin colonies on Tuesday to check for more coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the Delhi Police cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people had displayed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in the congregation earlier this month.

Over 2,000 delegates, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said. The south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed following fears that some people may have contracted the highly contagious disease.

