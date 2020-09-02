e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Delhi reports over 2,500 new cases,19 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid-19: Delhi reports over 2,500 new cases,19 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 1,858 patients were recovered and discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative number to 1,58,586. There are 16,502 active cases in the city as of Wednesday.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:53 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections for the past few days, triggering fear of the second wave
Delhi has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections for the past few days, triggering fear of the second wave(HT file photo)
         

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi reached 1,79,569 after it recorded more than 2,500 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll increased to 4,481 after 19 fresh fatalities, according to the daily health bulletin.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

As many as 1,858 patients were recovered and discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative number to 1,58,586. There are 16,502 active cases in the city as of Wednesday.

So far authorities have tested 16,36,518 samples for Covid-19, the bulleting stated. Delhi’s test per million stands at 86,132. While the recovery rate stands at 88.31 per cent.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections for the past few days, triggering fear of the second wave.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officials to significantly augment the city’s testing capacity by taking measures like ‘testing on demand’, testing at the national capital’s border points and at major construction sites to check the spread of Covid-19.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In