Covid-19: Delhi’s Nehru stadium complex to be used as quarantine facility

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:19 IST

Delhi’s Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Stadium complex will be used as a quarantine facility in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government said in an order late Monday.

District magistrate Harleen Kaur who also heads the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (south east) issued the order asking the stadium authorities to hand over the complex to the southeast Delhi District Administration immediately, ANI reported.

The national capital reported 25 new cases of coronavirus on Monday to end the day with a count of 97 infected people, the state health department said. Two people have died do far.

The capital was staring at more likely cases after the police sealed off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people had displayed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a congregation earlier this month.

Over 2,000 delegates, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said. There are fears that some people may have contracted the highly contagious disease.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed that an FIR be filed against a cleric for leading a religious congregation in Nizamuddin West.

Kejriwal’s direction came a day after he himself came under fire from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal following the exodus of thousands of migrant workers from Delhi over the weekend that forced the Centre to ask bordering states to seal their borders and look after the migrants.

In his letter Baijal said that the city government’s inability to maintain the lockdown could “lead to widespread infection and loss of lives”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed their concern to Kejriwal over exposing the migrants to health hazard during lockdown.