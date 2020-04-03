Covid-19: Egg, dal, rice, potato dish for migrants at Andhra relief camps

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:52 IST

Stranded migrant workers, who are living in various relief centres across Andhra Pradesh amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, are being treated to a daily meal comprising egg curry, tomato dal, vegetable pulao and a potato dish. The three-week, nationwide lockdown began on March 25.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged officials to make adequate arrangements for the migrants’ basic essential needs such as accommodation and food.

“We’ve provided them shelter and other facilities in community halls and other relief centres, including educational institutions and even hotels. In all, 218 such relief centres have been set up to accommodate 9,695 migrant workers, including 3,819 belonging to Andhra and another 5,876 from 28 states across the country,” said an official from the chief minister’s office, requesting anonymity.

On Thursday, the state government issued orders to the district officials to ensure all those who are staying at relief centres be provided with food on a par with mid-day meals in government-run schools under the “Jagananna Gorumuddha” scheme. The “Jaganna Gorumudda” menu comprises nutritious food to ensure that students stay healthy and fit. “The same menu is now being extended to migrant workers,” the official said.

Migrant workers are being treated to boiled eggs, egg curry, chickpeas, tomato dal, asparagus, vegetable pulao, aloo kurma, and kichidi, depending on the day of the week, apart from staples such as rice, sambar and buttermilk.

The government is also taking care of their other daily needs such as safe drinking water, clothes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, blanket, and oil. “We are ensuring that their stay at the relief centres is as comfortable as possible under the difficult circumstances as the country is facing a challenging situation because of the Covid-19 outbreak,” the official said.

In Telangana, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is distributing free lunch and dinner to 45,000 and 15,000 people, respectively, under the Annapurna meal scheme.

GHMC official spokesman Y Venkateshwarlu said each meal contains 450 grams of rice, 100 grams dal, sambar and pickle. “Annapurna meal is being provided to thousands of students, employees and migrant labourers belonging to other states, who got stranded because of the ongoing lockdown,” he said.