Podcast | Covid-19 Fallout: Migrants, the Economy, and Foreign Policy (Live from Zoom!)

This week, Milan sits down with podcast regulars Sadanand Dhume of the American Enterprise Institute and the Wall Street Journal and Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution for a special live edition of the Grand Tamasha news round-up.

May 20, 2020
Hindustan Times
         

This week, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with podcast regulars Sadanand Dhume of the American Enterprise Institute and the Wall Street Journal and Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution for a special live edition of the Grand Tamasha news round-up.

 

The three discuss India’s emerging response to the coronavirus, its economic fallout, and the ramifications for India’s foreign policy. The trio also answered viewer questions, recommended their favorite quarantine binge-watches, and debated the role of peas in keema. Watch the livestream here.

