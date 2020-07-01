e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Goa CM Sawant retracts his statement on community transmission

Covid-19: Goa CM Sawant retracts his statement on community transmission

The CM also retracted his earlier statement that community transmission has started in Goa and insisted that the disease is spreading from one infected person to another.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:52 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Goa has reported a spike in Covid-19 positive in June, the worst month to date, when 95% of the cases were detected.
Goa has reported a spike in Covid-19 positive in June, the worst month to date, when 95% of the cases were detected.(PTI)
         

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday sought to allay fears about contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19), after a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker tested positive last week.

The CM claimed that he had met the infected member of the legislative assembly (MLA) over eight days ago while maintaining adequate social distancing norms.

“We maintain adequate social distancing norms during meetings. The others are at liberty to undergo tests. We were sitting in the same room more than eight days ago and all precautionary measures were followed,” Sawant said.

The infected MLA is undergoing treatment at a local hospital and his health condition is stated to be stable.

The CM also retracted his earlier statement that community transmission has started in Goa and insisted that the disease is spreading from one infected person to another.

“It is not in the air. If we check the root of all the cases, even though I had said earlier that the community transmission has started, I stand corrected. It is being transmitted from one person to another. We have to be careful to break the chain. There is no community transmission in Goa,” Sawant said.

Goa has reported a spike in Covid-19 positive in June, the worst month to date, when 95% of the cases were detected.

Though the coastal state had reported less than 100 Covid-19 positive cases till end-May, the tally has since risen to around 1,400, including 700 active cases and four deaths.

Front-line healthcare workers such as nurses, hospital attendants, and police personnel, who are battling the pandemic, have been the worst affected by the contagion.

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In