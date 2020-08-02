e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Hyderabad International Airport receives mass fever screening system

Covid-19: Hyderabad International Airport receives mass fever screening system

The new thermal scanner, which will be used by the airport health officials, is a ceiling mounted Mass Fever Screening System, a release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), the company that operates the city airport said.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 15:42 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Hyderabad
This system is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature.
This system is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature.(ANI)
         

The Hyderabad International Airport on Sunday said it has received a UNICEF-funded Mass Fever Screening System from the Central government which will help enhance the efficacy of the screening process as part of its fight against Covid-19.

The new thermal scanner, which will be used by the airport health officials, is a ceiling mounted Mass Fever Screening System, a release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), the company that operates the city airport said.

This system is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature.

The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention, it said.

With its Intuitive User Interface and Dual-Displays (Day Camera + Infra-Red), it provides easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature, while simplifying operations and minimising handling, it said.

The new thermal scanner imparts more control to the Hyderabad Airport Health Organisation, along with the existing thermal scanners at the International Arrivals, the release said.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said: “We are thankful to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in having this modern equipment installed at the Hyderabad International Airport. With this facility, it makes the task of the health officials who serve at the airport round-the-clock, a little more easy.”

tags
top news
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Delhi logs 961 new Covid-19 infections, 15 more deaths take toll past 4,000-mark
Delhi logs 961 new Covid-19 infections, 15 more deaths take toll past 4,000-mark
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
For Mehbooba Mufti’s release, a poke to Centre from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi
For Mehbooba Mufti’s release, a poke to Centre from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In