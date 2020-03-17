‘I feel happy when patients get better’: Meet Delhi’s indefatigable coronavirus fighters

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:39 IST

Health authorities across the country have been toiling away, working day and night to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Health officials and medical staff involved in treating coronavirus patients have to wear Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for long hours.

A medical official working at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital shared that at first he got worried on learning that he has a duty with coronavirus patients in the ICU but after seeing names of senior medical professionals in the roster he was relieved and confident of working.

“We have to wear PPE for long hours. It covers a person from head to toe. Wearing it for over 8 to 10 hours was very difficult at first but later I got used to it. One cannot eat or talk over the phone while wearing PPE,” he told HT’s Hindi language publication ‘Hindustan’.

Another one working at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital shared that the hospital houses the highest number of coronavirus patients. He looks after the patients admitted to the hospital’s coronavirus ward.

“Most patients in the ward had a high fever and they were being treated with Paracetamol. A patient who complained of respiratory issues was given Tamiflu, there was an improvement. The medication is used in treating Swine Flu,” he told ‘Hindustan’.

“I feel happy when I see patients get better,” he added.

Delhi first coronavirus patient, who recently recovered and was discharged for home, was treated at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and lauded the facilities provided by the authorities.

“It was unbelievable. The isolation ward at Safdarjung hospital was not what I imagined a government hospital ward to be. It was no less than a luxury hotel. The staff also maintained a high level of hygiene – cleaning all surfaces and changing linens twice a day,” 45-year-old Rohit Dutta said on Sunday.

Delhi has reported seven positive cases of coronavirus along with one death. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 125 with three deaths. Maharashtra accounts for the largest number of coronavirus cases in the country. So far, 13 people have recovered successfully from the infection.