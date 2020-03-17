e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘I feel happy when patients get better’: Meet Delhi’s indefatigable coronavirus fighters

‘I feel happy when patients get better’: Meet Delhi’s indefatigable coronavirus fighters

‘We have to wear PPE for long hours. It covers a person from head to toe. Wearing it for over 8 to 10 hours was very difficult at first,’ a medical official at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi first coronavirus patient, who recently recovered and was discharged for home, was treated at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and lauded the facilities provided by the authorities.
Delhi first coronavirus patient, who recently recovered and was discharged for home, was treated at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and lauded the facilities provided by the authorities.(PTI)
         

Health authorities across the country have been toiling away, working day and night to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Health officials and medical staff involved in treating coronavirus patients have to wear Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for long hours.

A medical official working at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital shared that at first he got worried on learning that he has a duty with coronavirus patients in the ICU but after seeing names of senior medical professionals in the roster he was relieved and confident of working.

“We have to wear PPE for long hours. It covers a person from head to toe. Wearing it for over 8 to 10 hours was very difficult at first but later I got used to it. One cannot eat or talk over the phone while wearing PPE,” he told HT’s Hindi language publication ‘Hindustan’.

Another one working at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital shared that the hospital houses the highest number of coronavirus patients. He looks after the patients admitted to the hospital’s coronavirus ward.

“Most patients in the ward had a high fever and they were being treated with Paracetamol. A patient who complained of respiratory issues was given Tamiflu, there was an improvement. The medication is used in treating Swine Flu,” he told ‘Hindustan’.

“I feel happy when I see patients get better,” he added.

Delhi first coronavirus patient, who recently recovered and was discharged for home, was treated at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and lauded the facilities provided by the authorities.

“It was unbelievable. The isolation ward at Safdarjung hospital was not what I imagined a government hospital ward to be. It was no less than a luxury hotel. The staff also maintained a high level of hygiene – cleaning all surfaces and changing linens twice a day,” 45-year-old Rohit Dutta said on Sunday.

Delhi has reported seven positive cases of coronavirus along with one death. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 125 with three deaths. Maharashtra accounts for the largest number of coronavirus cases in the country. So far, 13 people have recovered successfully from the infection.

tags
top news
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
Photos: A family’s COVID-19 ordeal at a Washington nursing home
Photos: A family’s COVID-19 ordeal at a Washington nursing home
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news