India reports 16,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths

The death of toll India, the second worst-hit country in the world, due to the coronavirus disease has risen to 149,850, the health ministry’s data showed on Tuesday morning.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 10:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker takes a swab sample from a person durning a free coronavirus disease screening camp at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.
A health worker takes a swab sample from a person durning a free coronavirus disease screening camp at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)
         

India recorded 16,375 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest in more than six months, and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s caseload to 10,356,844, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday morning. There has been a slight dip in the number of infections and fatalities between Monday and Tuesday, data showed. There are 231,036 active cases of Covid-19 and 9,975,958 people have recovered from the viral disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.32%.

The death of toll India, the second worst-hit country in the world, has risen to 149,850, the health ministry’s data showed on Tuesday morning. The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45%. There are 231,036 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 2.23 per cent of the total caseload, according to the health ministry’s data.

