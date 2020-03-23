Covid-19: India stops incoming traffic on all 107 immigration check posts

india

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:29 IST

The government late Monday evening notified stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on all 107 immigration check posts (ICPs) as the country insulated itself to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Union home ministry in a statement said it was conveying “the orders of the central government to stop all incoming passenger traffic on all 107 immigration check posts (ICPs) which includes all airports ICPs, all seaport ICPs, land ports ICPs, rail ports ICPs, river ports ICPs in view of the spread of coronavirus.”

The order also said, “Vehicles/trains carrying goods for trade or essential goods and supplies are exempted from this prohibition along with their crew, driver, helper, cleaner etc, subject to their thorough screening by medical staff for Covid-19.”

Earlier this month, India suspended most visas for foreigners and stopped flights to a clutch of countries to check the spread of Covid-19 that has now infected over 450 people in the country.

The government had also suspended cross-border passenger bus and train services with Bangladesh till April 15 and the closed of 18 immigration checkposts with four neighbouring countries as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On March 15, the government suspended travel and registration for Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan till further orders.