Covid 19 latest: Maharashtra records 3,390 fresh cases, state tally at 1,07,958

india

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:32 IST

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 3,390 new coronavirus cases taking the state’s tally of Covid-19 infections to 1,07,958 including 3,950 casualties, of these, 120 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released by the state health department.

Cases in Mumbai rose by 1,395 cases on Sunday to reach 58,226. Total number of deaths registered in the metropolis has gone up to 2,182 with 69 more deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

50,978 people in the state have been discharged so far which is close to 50% of all coronavirus cases. The state has 53,017 active cases at the moment. In terms of testing samples, the state has conducted over 6,57,739 tests.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 53,017 active cases while 50,978 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The state has also reported over a third of the total deaths reported from the country with 3,950 patients succumbing to the disease.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Given the rising number of cases, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore to set up a 1000-bed Covid-19 hospital in Mira Bhayander municipal limits, Pratap Sarnaik, who is a Shiv Sena MLA from Owala-Majiwada area, was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said that the work on the hospital will start from Monday and 376 beds will be available in the first phase of development. The hospital will be housed in two halls.

In other containment efforts, administration is making efforts to safeguard elderly inmates of Harsul Central Jail in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad after 29 prisoners in the facility were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus disease. Officials quoted by PTI said that a health examination drive was being conducted in the prison in which over 500 inmates have been tested so far.

Two employees of a civic crematorium in Thane city were also reported to have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Sunday. Their family members have been quarantined and they infected individuals have been admitted to different hospitals in the city, said S K Mahavarkar, in-charge of the Thane municipal corporation’s crematoria, as per PTI.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Over 100 hospital employees booked for being absent amid Covid-19 outbreak

In another related incident, over 100 employees of a hospital in Solapur in Maharashtra, including doctors, have been booked for remaining absent from work during the coronavirus pandemic in violation of orders from the district administration, officials said on Sunday.