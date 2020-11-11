e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 mortality rate in Maharashtra drops in last two weeks

Covid-19 mortality rate in Maharashtra drops in last two weeks

Maharashtra’s weekly case fatality rate (CFR) which ranged between 2.51 and 2.67 for the first three weeks in October has fallen to 2.15 in the last two weeks.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 12:31 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Healthcare workers during a Covid-19 screening and swab test at Samta Nagar police station,Kandivali (E) in Mumbai .
Healthcare workers during a Covid-19 screening and swab test at Samta Nagar police station,Kandivali (E) in Mumbai .(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Along with the steady fall in the daily caseload, positivity rate and improvement in the recovery rate, the weekly case fatality rate (CFR) of the Covid-19 cases has declined over the last five weeks in Maharashtra, the health department said.

The weekly CFR which ranged between 2.51 and 2.67 for the first three weeks in October has fallen to 2.15 in the last two weeks.

Maharashtra’s overall CFR, which was 2.63% is second highest in the country after Punjab (3.14%) and much above national rate of 1.48%. Though the national rate has been steadily coming down, Maharashtra’s CFR hovered around 2.64% for the last six weeks.

The weekly CFR had increased to 2.51% in the first week of October (Sept 30-Oct 6), 2.54% in the second week (Oct 7-13) and 2.67 in the third week (Oct 14-20). It had dropped to lowest to 1.84 for two weeks (August 29 to September 13) only to rise thereafter. Again, it dropped to 2.03 last week (Oct 28 to Nov 3) and 2.28% this week (Nov 4-10).

The state authorities have attributed the high CFR also to the transparency the state has been maintaining in caseload and the mortality rate. “If you compare the caseload and the fatality rate, Maharashtra leads the chart also because of the transparency we maintain. In many states in northern India and some of the neighbouring states, they have underreported the cases. They have not been conducting tests in the proportion of the spread of infection. It results in a low number of cases and in turn the mortality rate,” said a state health officer on the condition of anonymity.

Dr Avinash Supe, head of the state death audit committee, said, “We have been able to bring CFR down through early detection and high testing, but it will remain hovering around 2% because of the age factor and the morbidities among the patients. We have suggested that the government conduct a death audit in each of the hospitals and also divisional scrutiny to explore reasons for high rates in any particular hospital. We have also suggested training and expert clinical advice to the doctors in rural areas through tele communication to avoid the deaths.”

tags
top news
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Bihar Election 2020: Chirag’s gambit fails as Nitish prevails after a bruising battle
Bihar Election 2020: Chirag’s gambit fails as Nitish prevails after a bruising battle
America is back, Biden tells world leaders
America is back, Biden tells world leaders
Chinese proxies threatening expats living in Canada : Report
Chinese proxies threatening expats living in Canada : Report
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, online news portals now under govt regulation
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, online news portals now under govt regulation
On Pfizer’s vaccine announcement, Rahul Gandhi asks govt key questions
On Pfizer’s vaccine announcement, Rahul Gandhi asks govt key questions
Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020
Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In