e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 negative report mandatory for teachers and students ahead of opening of colleges in Karnataka

Covid-19 negative report mandatory for teachers and students ahead of opening of colleges in Karnataka

In view of the reopening of colleges, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey passed the order making RT-PCR test report mandatory.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 19:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bengaluru
Pandey instructed the health staff to collect the samples from teachers, students and non- teaching staff of both colleges and hostels, without any delays and facilitate quick testing.
Pandey instructed the health staff to collect the samples from teachers, students and non- teaching staff of both colleges and hostels, without any delays and facilitate quick testing.(AFP)
         

A Covid-19 RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for all the teachers, students and non-teaching staff with the Karnataka Government deciding to reopen the degree, medical and engineering colleges.

After eight months of Covid-19 induced lockdown, the Karnataka government has decided to start the degree, engineering and diploma colleges from November 17 and Medical, nursing, AYUSH and paramedical colleges from December 1.

In view of the reopening of colleges, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey passed the order making RT-PCR test report mandatory.

“As per SoP issued from Government of Karnataka, all teachers, students and non-teaching staff members of colleges and hostels shall produce a Covid-19 RT-PCR negative test report, which is done within 72 hours before the day of joining,” the order said.

Pandey instructed the health staff to collect the samples from teachers, students and non- teaching staff of both colleges and hostels, without any delays and facilitate quick testing.

He directed all the labs to carry out testing of these samples through pooled (1:5) testing process and upload the results on 1CMR portal immediately.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts and the Special Commissioner (Health) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike have been asked to monitor and ensure the testing is carried out in a smooth manner.

Pandey said the test results will be sent by SMS to registered mobile numbers in ICMR portal.

It can also be accessed by visiting www.covidwar.

karnataka.goV.in/servicel, for lab reports, he added.

tags
top news
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
How Florida recount in 2000 US polls different from Trump’s challenge?
How Florida recount in 2000 US polls different from Trump’s challenge?
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
‘Disgusting plans of Pakistan...’ Rahul Gandhi salutes Indian soldiers
‘Disgusting plans of Pakistan...’ Rahul Gandhi salutes Indian soldiers
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In