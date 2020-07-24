Covid-19 patient in Tripura delivers baby daughter

india

Three days after a 23-year-old woman was tested positive for the coronavirus disease, she delivered a baby girl at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital in Agartala.

“She delivered the baby on Wednesday noon. Both the mother and the baby are safe,” medical superintendent of GBP hospital Dr Debasish Roy told mediapersons.

The woman was found positive with the Sars-CoV-2 virus during pregnancy check-up at Indira Gandhi Memorial hospital in Agartala three days ago. She was shifted to a Covid-19 care centre opened at Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel and then she was taken to GBP hospital on Tuesday.

No relatives have visited her as her family and relatives who came in contact with her were put under home quarantine.

Senior gynaecologist Dr JL Baidya, along with another doctor from gynaecology and obstetrics department, one anesthesist, one nurse and two attendants operated the patient.

“We took proper care of the patient and also were cautious so that none of us get infected during this one-hour long operation. None of her family members except her mother came later for her care,” Baidya said.

Three deliveries have so far been recorded in the GBP hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic of which two have been caesarian.

The number of Covid-19 caess in the state stand at 3,348, out of which 2,060 have recovered.