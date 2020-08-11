e-paper
Covid-19 positive Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support after brain surgery, remains critical

Former President Pranab Mukherjee had announced on Twitter on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 13:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former President Pranab Mukherjee has been admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee has been admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT File Photo)
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid-19, underwent a “life-saving surgery”, according to the hospital.

The hospital said that a brain clot was detected after which the surgery was conducted. “Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilator support,” the hospital said in a medical bulletin released today.

Mukherjee had announced on Twitter on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease. “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” he had tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind wished for his speedy recovery and defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of the former President.

“Visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji. I pray for his well being and speedy recovery,” Singh tweeted.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also prayed for speedy recovery of the former President.

Banerjee said she is concerned about the former President. “Concerned to hear about former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for Covid-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery,” the West Bengal chief minister tweeted.

Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
4G ban to be lifted from 2 J&K districts on trial basis after Aug 15: Centre tells SC
Covid-19 latest updates: 3 Indian vaccines under trial, Russia to allow civilian use this week
Whack one & get out: When Murali asked Ishant to be his 800th Test wicket
BJP functionary shot dead in UP’s Baghpat, Yogi Adityanath orders probe
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
