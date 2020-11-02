e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Gujarat govt raises wedding guests limit to 200, protocol relaxed

Covid-19: Gujarat govt raises wedding guests limit to 200, protocol relaxed

As per the Gujarat government release the upper limit for guests at functions held in closed spaces like halls will be 50 per cent of capacity.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 20:13 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Ahmedabad
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani eased the Covid-19 restrictions on wedding functions which will be applicable from November 3.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani eased the Covid-19 restrictions on wedding functions which will be applicable from November 3.(ANI file photo)
         

The Gujarat government on Monday eased a Covid-19 restriction related to wedding functions in open spaces and allowed 200 guests in place of the earlier limit of 100, officials said.

A Gujarat government release said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and will be applicable from November 3.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

It said guests must wear masks and follow all norms, including social distancing, in place to contain the Covid-19 outbreak while attending such gatherings.

The upper limit for guests at functions held in closed spaces like halls will be 50 per cent of capacity, the release said.

tags
top news
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
DC vs RCB Live: Kohli falls for 29, AB de Villiers out to bat
DC vs RCB Live: Kohli falls for 29, AB de Villiers out to bat
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in Nov
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in Nov
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In