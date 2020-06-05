Covid-19: Rate of new infection higher than national average in Maharashtra, improvement in Madhya Pradesh

india

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 07:15 IST

Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic, has more cases of disease than the national average.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, quoted by Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan, the country’s average of new Covid-19 cases is 6.67 per 100. But in Maharashtra, this number is 16.

ICMR said that 1,39,485 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (between Wednesday and Thursday) in the country. The total numnber of samples tested in the country is 42,42,718.

Apart from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat, Tripura and Bihar also have a higher caseload than the national average.

The situation has, however, improved in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

If the rate of the spread of the Covid-19 infection continues, India will soon leave Italy behind. Hindustan has quoted figures from Worldometre, Italy has 2,33,836 cases of Covid-19 whereas the number has reached 2,17,965 in India.

India is recording around 9,000 cases daily. At this rate, it will take India two days to cross Italy’s infection tally. However, the rate of fatality in India is much better than Italy. At nearly the same number of infection, the European country has seen five times more deaths that India.

The nationwide tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 2.17 lakh on Thursday with a with a record spike of 9,304 new cases in the last 24 hours (between Wednesday and Thursday) and several states reporting their highest one-day surge.

The death toll has increased to 6,075 with 260 more fatalities in this period.

India is now the seventh worst hit nation after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. In terms of fatalities, India is ranked 12th at present, while it is placed at eighth place in terms of recoveries. However, India figures among the top-five countries in terms of active cases, as also for the number of tests conducted so far.