Covid-19: Recovery rate in India increases to 47.76%, says Health Ministry

The Ministry said the number of cases under active medical supervision as of now is 89,995.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 00:27 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
As per the latest update by the Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,82,143, including 86984 recovered/migrated and 5,164 deaths. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients has increased to 47.76 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

“In the last 24 hours, 4,614 patients were cured. A cumulative total of 86,983 people have been cured. This takes the total recovery rate to 47.76 per cent,” reads an official statement issued by the Ministry.

The Ministry said the number of cases under active medical supervision as of now is 89,995.

“Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, Government of India is taking several steps along with the States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of Covid-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” adds the statement.

