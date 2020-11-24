e-paper
Covid-19 situation in Bengal under control, CM Mamata Banerjee tells PM Narendra Modi

Banerjee is learnt to have urged the Prime Minister to send funds to tackle the pandemic situation and release the due GST compensation

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:54 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
         

The Covid-19 situation in West Bengal is under control and the state is tackling the pandemic situation well, chief minister Mamata Banerjee told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on Tuesday, a senior government official said.

Banerjee is learnt to have urged the Prime Minister to send funds to tackle the pandemic situation and release the due GST compensation.

“The chief minister briefed the PM that the Covid-19 situation in West Bengal is under control despite the fact that the state shares international boundaries, festive season has just ended and train services have resumed,” the official added.

She has also reminded that Prime Minister that the state has already spent more than Rs4,000 crore to tackle the pandemic but the Chas sent less than Rs200 crore.

“The chief minister has assured the PM of full cooperation when it comes to vaccine and their distribution,” the official said.

West Bengal has reported 459,000 Covid-19 cases till Monday with more than 3,500 new cases added on November 23. As many as 8,072 persons have died of the disease.

