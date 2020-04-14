Covid-19 state tally: Maharashtra leads with 2,334 cases, Delhi crosses 1,500-mark

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 09:00 IST

On Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 10,363. According to the Ministry of Health, India now has 8,988 active Covid-19 cases while as many as 1035 patients have recovered or discharged. The coronavirus death toll in the country stands at 339.

In Maharashtra, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 2,334 while the national capital crossed the 1,500-mark.

Here’s a look at the statewise tally of coronavirus active cases, fatalities and recovered patients.

Maharashtra

With 2,334 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 160 deaths so far while 217 patients have recovered.

Delhi

Delhi has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 1,510 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. Twenty eight people have died from the infection while 30 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at 1173. Tamil Nadu has seen 58 recoveries and 11 Covid-19 deaths.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 873 on Tuesday. The state has reported three fatalities, and 21 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 604 positive cases of coronavirus. Forty three people have died from Covid-19 here.

Telangana

Five hundred sixty two positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. Hundred people have made a recovery from the virus while 16 people have died from Covid-19.

Uttar Pradesh

Five hundred fifty eight people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 49 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, five have died from the infection here.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 539 coronavirus cases and 54 recoveries so far. Twenty six people have died from the infection in the state.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 432 positive Covid-19 patients and 11 cases of recovery. Seven people have died.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 379 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Kerala has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 198 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 247 Covid-19 cases and six deaths. Fifty nine people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 270. Four people have died from the infection while sixteen were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 185 and 167 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 11 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. Twenty nine people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 14 in Punjab.

One hundred ninety people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There have been seven deaths and 36 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 54 Covid-19 positive patients, 12 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 65 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died while 26 patients have recovered.

Assam has reported 29 Covid-19 cases, one person has died. Uttarakhand has 35 coronavirus patients, five patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 21 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and seven have recovered. Andaman has recorded 11 coronavirus cases, 10 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 31 cases of coronavirus and 10 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 15 patients, 10 people have recovered. Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, five patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 32 cases, one patient has died and 13 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, one has recovered. Jharkhand has 24 Covid-19 cases, two patients have died.

Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur, one has recovered. Tripura also has two Covid-19 patients.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Sikkim and Meghalaya have not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Tuesday is the last day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break the cycle of infection. He will address the nation today and is expected to announce his decision on the lockdown.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.