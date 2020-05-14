Covid-19 state tally: Nearly 26,000 patients in Maharashtra, cases cross 9,000-mark in Gujarat and TN

The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 78,000-mark on Thursday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 78,003. There are 49,219 active coronavirus cases in the country, 26,234 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,549 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra near the 26,000-mark while in Gujarat, the second worst-affected state, the Covid-19 cases have crossed 9,000.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 25922 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 975 deaths so far while 5547 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 9267. While 566 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 566 recoveries so far.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 9227 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 2176 recoveries and 64 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi

As many as 7998 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. One hundred and six people have died from the infection while 2858 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 4328 on Thursday. The state has reported 121 fatalities, and 2459 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 4173 positive cases of coronavirus. Two hundred and thirty-two people have died from Covid-19 here while 2004 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 3729 in Uttar Pradesh. While 1902 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 83 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 2137 positive Covid-19 patients and 1142 cases of recovery. Forty seven people have died.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 2290 on Thursday. There have been 207 deaths and 702 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1367 in state so far. Nine hundred and forty people people have made a recovery from the virus while 34 people have died from Covid-19.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 971. 11 people have died from the infection while 455 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 925 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths. As many as 466 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 793 and 1924 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 32 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen 11 deaths. Four hundred and eighteen people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 200 in Punjab.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 534 coronavirus cases on Thursday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 490 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 940 people have tested positive for coronavirus, seven people have died while 388 patients have recovered. Odisha has 538 Covid-19 positive patients, 143 have recovered while three people have died. Jharkhand has 173 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 79 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 72 coronavirus patients, 46 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 66 cases, two patients have died and 39 have recovered. Assam has reported 39 Covid-19 cases, two people have died while 39 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 59 cases of coronavirus and 55 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 187 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 28 have recovered, three people have died. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, all patients have recovered.

Ladakh has 43 patients, 22 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported 13 cases, 9 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 13 cases and one death, 10 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

Manipur had two coronavirus cases, and those have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 155 cases, 16 patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Dadar Nagar Havel, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. All patients in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.