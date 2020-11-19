Covid-19: UP begins focused 12-day sample testing drive from today

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 09:51 IST

Uttar Pradesh is rolling out the second phase of the focused sample testing drive for Covid-19 from November 19 which will go on till November 30.

“Sample tests will be carried out in the slums on November 19, 20 and 21; in temporary and permanent prisons on November 22; in children shelter homes on November 23; in old age homes and women shelter homes on November 24; for street vendors on November 25; for teachers and staff of classes 9 to 12 on November 26; in government and private offices on November 27; and in market areas and weekly markets across the state on November 28, 29 and 30,” said additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal and additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad, while addressing a joint press conference.

Also read | Delhi: Wedding curbs back as coronavirus cases hit 500,000

Earlier, a 16-day focused sample test drive was organised across the state from October 29 to November 9. The focus was on people who came in contact with a large number of people. These included auto-rickshaw drivers, rickshaw pullers, mehndi and beauty parlour staff, sweet shop staff, security staff of malls, staff of electronics shops and vehicle showrooms, retail shop keepers, people working in fruit and vegetable markets.

The data released by the state government showed that Covid cases increased in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagarj, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut.

Lucknow reported 294 fresh cases on Wednesday, Kanpur 117, Prayagraj 145, Ghaziabad 134, Gautam Buddh Nagar 179 and Meerut 260.

“The surge of Covid cases in Delhi has led to an increase in cases in the bordering districts, whereas the numbers have declined in the remaining districts,” the officers said.

Thirty deaths were reported across UP on Wednesday, taking the fatality count to 7,441. These include six deaths in Lucknow, three in Meerut, and two each in Prayagraj and Varanasi.

During the last 24 hours, 2,390 fresh cases were reported and 2,529 patients were discharged after recovery. There were 21,954 active cases in UP, while 9,672 people were in home isolation, 2,163 were admitted to private hospitals. The remaining patients were in government hospitals.

As many as 487,000 people have recovered in the state since the start of the pandemic in March, taking the recovery rate to 94.31%, the officers said.