Covid-19: UP willing to reopen schools, other states to keep them shut until October end

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:46 IST

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) had issued guidelines on Wednesday for Unlock 5.0 for the opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. In the new guidelines, the ministry has allowed the reopening of schools outside of the containment zones in a graded manner from October 15.

But the final decision has been left on states and Union territories. The states will make a decision based on their assessment of the pandemic situation. They have been advised to encourage online classes and students will be allowed to attend classes only with the written consents from parents. Attendance will not be considered necessary.

All the states and Union territories have been directed to prepare their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) suiting to the local requirements. Schools which will be allowed open will have to follow the SOPs issued by the states and Union territories. The SOP will be issued after consultation with the officials of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Many states have decided against reopening schools till the end of this month, considering the rising numbers of Covid-19 infections. Uttar Pradesh is the only state which is ready to reopen schools in a graded manner from October 15 in response to Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

Awanish Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary (home) said district administrations will assess the situation in their respective jurisdictions and decide in consultation with the management of schools and other educational institutions when to reopen. He, however, said online education would be encouraged.

If students preferred to continue their studies online instead of physically attending classes, they would be allowed to do so, Awasthi added. Students would be able to attend school only with the written permission of their parents or guardians, he also said.

Maharashtra, which has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country, has decided against opening any educational institutions at least till October 31. West Bengal has postponed the decision to reopen schools till mid-November.

The governments of Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala have decided to continue keeping schools shut till October 31. The Delhi government has issued an order on Wednesday to maintain the “status quo” for all prohibited activities in Delhi until October 31.

Andhra Pradesh has decided to defer the reopening of educational institutions till November 2.

Some of the states— Assam, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir which had earlier decided to call students to schools for guidance — are puzzled on whether they should re-open the schools from October 15. Many states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, are also yet to come up with re-opening plans.