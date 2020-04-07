Covid-19 update- ‘Must help others but…’: Rahul Gandhi weighs in after India eases hydroxychloroquine export

india

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday Indians should be the first ones to get life-saving drugs moments after the government partially lifted restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry of external affairs has said it will supply paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine to countries ‘particularly badly affected’ by the coronavirus pandemic.

People familiar with developments said orders from other countries for anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol will be cleared only after meeting all domestic requirements. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rahul Gandhi also seemed to comment on US president Donald Trump’s warning of ‘retaliation’ if the Indian government did not allow the export of anti-malarial drugs.

“Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first,” the former Congress president tweeted.

MEA said in a statement on Tuesday India will licence paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all neighbouring countries who are dependent on India’s capabilities.

To be sure, it also said that like any responsible government, our first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of our own people.”

It said that India will be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.

“In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and HCQ in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities,” it said.

“We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter,” it added.

India had banned the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine on March 25 with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine within the country.