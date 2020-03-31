Covid-19 Update:Six more contacts test positive in Kashmir taking UT tally to 55

india

Kashmir on Tuesday reported six fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 55. Government authorities said all fresh patients, including a 10-year-old boy, were contacts of earlier cases. The Union Territory has so far witnessed two deaths, both in Kashmir, including that of a religious preacher, who died in Srinagar’s Chest Disease Hospital on Sunday.

“6 new positive cases confirmed in Kashmir Division. They are all contacts of previous positive cases. Meanwhile, contact-tracing continues in both Jammu and Kashmir Divisions. Please cooperate. Let’s #Fightittogether,” tweeted J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal.

In a positive development, 78 people who were under quarantine in a local hotel were allowed to go home amid applause from a group of policemen who had gathered at the hotel entrance. They were all advised to undergo home quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Considering the situation, Jammu deputy magistrate Sushma Chauhan on Monday issued an order to quarantine at least three densely populated localities in Jammu. They are Bhatindi, Sunjuwan and Gujjar Nagar, largely dominated by the Muslim community.

“No movement of individuals for any reason whatsoever shall be permitted into and out of Bhatindi, Sunjuwan and Gujjar Nagar. However, for any medical emergency, people can call 0191-2571616, 0191-2571912 and necessary facilitation shall be done,” read the official order.

“In order to strengthen the Covid-19 containment operations in some areas of Trikuta Nagar police station--from where recent positive cases have been traced-- we have intensified the lockdown in Bhatindi and neighbouring areas,” said the Jammu deputy magistrate.

A few hours later, another densely populated locality Bhawani Nagar in Janipur area was also quarantined.

Two villages in South Kashmir have been declared red zones to prevent the spread of Covid-19. District magistrate Shopian said there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared red zones and the people should stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

Two villages Ramnagri and Sedow were put in the red zone category while adjoining villages of these tehsils were declared buffer zones and sealed. Earlier, seven villages were declared red zone areas in the neighbouring Pulwama district after reports that many people had come in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.