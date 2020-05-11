Timings of 15 special trains that will resume operation tomorrow

Updated: May 11, 2020 18:46 IST

The Ministry of Railways on Monday released the complete timetable of 15 special interstate passenger trains that will commence operation tomorrow (May 12) amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The process of ticket reservation for passengers via online booking service began on Monday evening..

According to the guidelines, passengers will be able to cancel their ticket online up to 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure of the train. “No cancellation is permitted less than 24 hrs before departure of train. Cancellation charge shall be 50% of fare,” the ministry said.

It will be mandatory for passengers to wear face masks and undergo screening at departure. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.

Here’s the complete timetable - time of departure and arrival - of all 15 trains that will be bound for various destinations across the country from New Delhi. These respective trains will also run back to the national capital from these 15 destinations.

1. New Delhi to Dibrugarh (02424): Departure at 1950 hrs and arrival at 0700 hrs

The train (02423) will depart from Dibrugarh at 2110 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 1015 hrs. It will run on a daily basis.

2. New Delhi to Agartala(02502): Departure at 1950 hrs and arrival at 1330 hrs

The train (02501) will depart from Agartala at 1900 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 1120 hrs. It will run on a weekly basis.

3. New Delhi to Howrah (02302): Departure at 1655 hrs and arrival at 0955 hrs

The train (02301) will depart from Howrah at 1705 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 1000 hrs. It will run on a daily basis.

4. New Delhi to Rajendranagar (T)(02310): Departure at 1715 hrs and arrival at 0530 hrs

The train (02309) will depart from Rajendranagar (T) at 1920 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 0740 hrs. It will run on a daily basis.

5. New Delhi to Bilaspur(02442): Departure at 1600 hrs and arrival at 1200 hrs

The train (02441) will depart from Bilaspur at 1440 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 1055. It will run on a bi-weekly basis.

6. New Delhi to Ranchi(02454): Departure at 1530 hrs and arrival at 1000 hrs

The train (02453) will depart from Ranchi at 1740 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 1055. It will run on a bi-weekly basis.

7. New Delhi to Bhubaneswar(02824): Departure at 1705 hrs and arrival at 1725 hrs

The train (02823) will depart from Bhubaneswar at 1000 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 1045. It will run on a daily basis.

8. New Delhi to Secunderabad (02438): Departure at 1600 hrs and arrival at 1400 hrs

The train (02437) will depart from Secunderabad at 1315 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 1040. It will run on a weekly basis.

9. New Delhi to Bengaluru (02692): Departure at 2115 hrs and arrival at 0640 hrs

The train (02691) will depart from Bengaluru at 2030 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 0555. It will run on a daily basis.

10. New Delhi to Chennai(02434): Departure at 1600 hrs and arrival at 2040 hrs

The train (02433) will depart from Chennai at 0635 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 1030. It will run on a bi-weekly basis.

11. New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram(02432): Departure at 1125 hrs and arrival at 0525 hrs

The train (02431) will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 1945 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 1240. It will run on a tri-weekly basis.

12. New Delhi to Madgaon (02414): Departure at 1125 hrs and arrival at 1250 hrs

The train (02413) will depart from Madgaon at 1030 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 1240. It will run on a bi-weekly basis.

13. New Delhi to Mumbai Central (02302): Departure at 1655 hrs and arrival at 0845 hrs

The train (02951) will depart from Mumbai Central at 1730 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 0905. It will run on a daily basis.

14. New Delhi to Ahmedabad (02958): Departure at 2025 hrs and arrival at 1005 hrs

The train (02957) will depart from Ahmedabad at 1820 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 0800. It will run on a daily basis.

15. New Delhi to Jammu Tawi (02425): Departure at 2110 hrs and arrival at 0545 hrs

The train (02426) will depart from Jammu Tawi at 2010 hrs and arrive in New Delhi at 0500. It will run on a daily basis.

The Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based the availability of coaches after reserving 20,000 of them for Covid-19 care centres and to enable operation of up to 300 trains every day, the railways ministry has said.