Covid-19 update: Yogi Adityanath informs PM Modi about UP govt’s steps to fight coronavirus

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 12:04 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the state government’s initiatives to identify hotspots, increase the number of labs and other facilities to check the spread of the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath made these points in a presentation of about 12 minutes at the prime minister’s video conference with chief ministers.

Although he did not say anything on extending the lockdown, his focused presentation was cited to other states, hinting at appreciation of the state government’s initiatives.

“UP model came in for appreciation at the video conference,” said an official spokesman.

Quoting union home minister Amit Shah’s remark at the video conference that “other states should do what UP has done”, the spokesman said Yogi Adityanath spoke about how the state government identified 125 hotspots in the first phase, set up Team-11, increased testing facilities and provided relief to people by making a record distribution of food grains.

Uttar Pradesh had no testing labs when the first coronavirus positive case was reported in the state on March 3, he said, adding that the state now had 10 such laboratories.

It was also pointed out at the meeting that about three million people of the state had downloaded the Aarogya Setu App and this was the highest in the country, the spokesman said.

The state government decided to develop an app of the Ayush department to educate people about the measures for protection from coronavirus.

CM lays stress on telemedicine in lockdown areas

Reviewing the lockdown at a meeting of his Team-11, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officers to make telemedicine arrangements for patients needing consultation in the lockdown areas. Team-11 refers to the committees set up to look after various aspects of the fight against Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

He said steps should also be initiated to ensure protection of doctors and para medical staff by providing PPE kits to those deployed for treatment of coronavirus positive patients.

A protocol should be worked out for hospitals before opening emergency services for patients afflicted with other ailments, he said.

When officials informed him that 2350 coronavirus tests were being conducted every day in the test laboratories in UP, the chief minister said the capacity of labs should be increased and more tests should be conducted in the state. He said arrangements for training of medical and health staff should also be made.

He told the officers that migrants and others living in shelter homes should be requested to stay back where they have been up to now. The state government should make an appeal to them to stay where they are now, said the chief minister.