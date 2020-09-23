e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccination: Lack of facilities and other challenges for India

Covid-19 vaccination: Lack of facilities and other challenges for India

Leading vaccine scientist Gagandeep Kang has said rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine across India’s 1.3 billion-strong population will be the country’s biggest challenge.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 08:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A woman sits with her child inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)
A woman sits with her child inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)
         

Even as worldwide hunt for a novel coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine continues, leading vaccine scientist Gagandeep Kang has said rolling out an eventual vaccine safely across India’s 1.3 billion population will be the country’s biggest challenge in fighting the disease.

A vaccine for the raging pandemic is likely to be ready by early 2021.

Kang, a member of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety, said India--which is host to some of the front-runner vaccine clinical trials--has no local infrastructure to go beyond immunising babies and pregnant women. “With senior citizens being most vulnerable, we need to quickly come up with infrastructure to immunise them,” she further said.

Here are some challenges India faces in its vaccination program:

(1.)Storage and distribution: Storage and distribution of vaccine will be a major issue as vaccines are needed across the country, and not just in a particular region. A large number of trained people will be needed for this.

(2.) Lack of infrastructure: Kang further said India does not have the experience of vaccination of people of all age groups. Lack of proper facilities for this will also present a major challenge.

(3.)Low temperature: According to a Forbes report, any coronavirus vaccine needs to be kept at a temperature of -70 degree Celsius. However, in India, most cold chains operate at temperatures up to -30 degree Celsius.

(4.) Questionable testing: Around 50% antigen tests being conducted in India might be false. In such a scenario, wrong data will create a lot of obstacles.

(5.) Rate of infection: The country currently has a positivity rate of 8%. Also, the rate of spread of infection has not slowed down. Due to this, the number of patients is set to increase.

With a tally of more than 5.5 million, India currently has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States. However, it also has the most recovered cases, contributing 19.5% of total global recoveries, as per the Union health ministry.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Mumbai suburbs experience second highest 24-hr Sept rain in 26 years
Mumbai suburbs experience second highest 24-hr Sept rain in 26 years
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DCGI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DCGI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
NIA may join actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe
NIA may join actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe
Alpha, Beta, Bond key to police’s riots probe
Alpha, Beta, Bond key to police’s riots probe
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In