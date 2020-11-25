Covid-19 vaccines: What they do, where they stand

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 06:49 IST

There are over 200 coronavirus vaccines being developed around the world with dozens of companies, from biotech start-ups to Big Pharma, racing to develop a safe and effective inoculation that can stop the march of a pandemic that has engulfed the world in an unprecedented crisis.

This month, four Covid-19 vaccine candidates have published positive results from late-stage trials, sending a wave of relief and optimism that has reflected in prices of fuel and stocks worldwide. The developers of these vaccines will now approach regulators in the countries where the trials were held for emegency-use authorisation, which will pave the way for the first shots to be given to be rolled out across the world.