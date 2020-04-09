e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19: What is a hard lockdown

Covid-19: What is a hard lockdown

Covid-19: Here’s is look at what hard lockdown means how is it different from the current restrictions placed across the country

Apr 09, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of barricades placed at the Uttar Pradesh - Jhundpura Delhi border on day fifteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.
A view of barricades placed at the Uttar Pradesh - Jhundpura Delhi border on day fifteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.(Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo )
         

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh announced on Wednesday a hard lockdown in 12 hotspots where most number of Covid-19 cases have been registered.

Twenty five such clusters - 13 in Ghaziabad and 12 in Gautam Budh Nagar - will be under intensive lockdown measures for a week, with residents confined indoors, all shops and banks shut, and all vehicular movement completely curtailed.

So, what is a hard lockdown? And how is it different from the current restrictions placed across the country to check the spread of Covid-19?

Here’s a look:

--Residents living in hot spots won’t be allowed to step out of their houses.

--All houses in hotspots will be searched and sanitised.

--Drones will monitor activities in the sealed areas.

--Health department staff will make house-to-house visit to identify infected people and quarantine them.

--Essential commodities, including edible items and medicines, will be delivered at doorsteps after order is placed online.

--Entry of media in hot spots will be banned. Only government photographer will be permitted and government will release pictures to the media.

--People can contact control rooms and helplines established by the districts’ administration for emergency services.

--People will have to cover their face with mask or scarf while moving in the lockdown areas.

--Administration and police will make public announcements through loudspeakers in the sealed and lockdown areas.

--Police will barricade the sealed area and organize intensive patrolling on roads and in lanes.

--Vegetable and fruit markets, banks and ration outlets will remain closed.

--Lockdown passes issued to civilians after March 25 will be ineffective

--Any person trying to enter or exit the hot spots till April 15 will be booked

--Vegetable and fruit markets, banks and ration outlets will remain closed.

