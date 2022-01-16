Covid 3rd wave: What are the projections for other states as Delhi, Mumbai cases dip?

Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata on Sunday continued the declining trend of the Covid-19 cases following what experts have been saying that metro cities would see a quick rise and fall of the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the fall in the numbers indicates a plateau though there has been a decrease in the number of Covid tests too, as the positivity rate is also declining.

According to the latest projection of the Cambridge tracker updated on January 13, in the later part of January, cases will rise in other states.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the third wave in India

1. Cambridge tracker has projected that Bihar, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal are likely to see their maximum daily cases in the ongoing third week.

2. Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to peak in the fourth week of January.

3. Apart from the projections, the local administrations of some districts have also said they are apprehending a peak. For example, the Indore administration is apprehending a peak in the last week of January or in the first week of February, seeing the progression of the cases.

4. Pune district administration has recently said that Pune is at least three weeks behind Mumbai in terms of the pace of infection. Hence, the Pune administration too is apprehending a peak by the last week of January.

5. As far as the R-value is concerned, it has come down in the week between January 7 and 13, IIT Madras analysis said. It has also been found that in the first week of January, the R-value reached beyond 4.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 18,286 Covid cases and 28 deaths and the positivity rate dropped from 38.64% to 27.87%. Mumbai's daily tally fell below 10,000 as the city reported 7,895 cases. Kolkata's 24-hour tally was 3,893. Bengaluru Urban district saw 21,071 infections and five deaths.